Short-term rental flats and apartments in Orihuela, Spain

8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/4
The urbanization of Flamenca Village is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$79
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Villadg is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$79
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 5
The urbanization of Green Hills in Villamartín - La Zenia is new and one of the most beautif…
$79
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2
The urbanization of Flamenca Village is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$45
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Village is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$79
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Orihuela, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The urbanization of Flamenca Village is considered one of the most beautiful in the Orihuela…
$79
per night
2 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/10
The apartment is located in the picturesque town of Dehesa de Campoamor on the Costa Blanca.…
$68
per night
1 bedroom apartment in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located in the picturesque town of Dehesa de Campoamor on the Costa Blanca.…
$51
per night
