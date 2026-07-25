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Duplexes with garage for sale in Valencia, Spain

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4 properties total found
Duplex in Valencia, Spain
Duplex
Valencia, Spain
Area 207 m²
Vivenia, a promotion of new work designed for those who want to enjoy urban life without giv…
$845,045
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Duplex in Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 215 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$736,030
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Duplex in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Duplex
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Area 109 m²
We present you Montecala Gardens, apartments in buildings of only 5 houses, with the constru…
$532,333
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Townhouse for Sale – Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) Discover this charming 103 m² townh…
$340,563
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