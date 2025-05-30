Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torroella de Montgri
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Torroella de Montgri, Spain

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Torroella de Montgri, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torroella de Montgri, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A modern and practical duplex, ideal for a family who wants to enjoy the sea and sea fun, as…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go