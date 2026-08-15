Seaview Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
354
1 BHK
309
2 BHK
1311
3 BHK
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26 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$325,948
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1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$258,909
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
1, 2 Bedroom Modern Apartments with Private Terraces in Central Torrevieja Located in Torrev…
$369,870
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
3 bedroom seafront apartment in Playa del Cura. 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment 200 meters f…
$389,479
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3 bedroom apartment in La Mata, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious First floor apartment with direct sea views. Located in La Playa de la Mata has an …
$425,055
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$341,377
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$517,952
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3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Living by the sea has never been so real. We present to you this spectacular home on the fro…
$389,628
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
2-4 Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in La Mata Located in La Mata, one of the most …
$650,063
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern beach penthouse with a roof top terrace  and a community pool just 200 meters from th…
$393,516
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
Floor 2/2
Fantastic  top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool and lake view …
$370,877
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 5/5
Brilliant beach penthouse with a stunning sea view, generous terrace and swimming pool locat…
$622,681
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 6/6
High end luxury beach penthouse with sea view, large roof top terrace and pool just100 metre…
$1,09M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
1 and 2-Bedroom Apartments with Communal Swimming Pool Near the Beach in Torrevieja Located …
$276,633
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxury top floor duplex with a large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning lake view…
$366,226
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
2 bedroom apartment on the seafront in Punta Prima . Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 …
$558,059
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms near the sea in Punta Prima. Luxury apartment with 2 bedrooms and …
$462,724
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2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beachfront property for sale with garden or solarium, garage, 3 swimming pools, fitness area…
$436,862
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 4
Modern penthouse with large roof top terrace, community pool and stunning sea view located c…
$461,802
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 1
Luxury beach apartment with sea view, large terrace and community pool just100 metres from t…
$491,448
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious apartment on the second line of Acequión Beach in Torrevieja. We present a spacio…
$182,833
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
2-4 Bedroom Luxury Apartments with Sea Views in La Mata Located in La Mata, one of the most …
$713,344
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Floor 5/5
City beach penthouse with large roof top, sea view, pool and sauna only 200 metres by the be…
$369,210
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Ground floor apartment with garden, pool, gym and outdoor bar located in a premium and close…
$328,990
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/5
Beautiful beach apartment with a shared rooftop terrace and swimming pool perfectly located …
$333,673
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
New-Build Flats in Innovative Project Close to the Sea in Torrevieja Welcome to the new l…
$305,991
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