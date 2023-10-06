Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Torrevieja
  5. Apartments

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

penthouses
127
studios
9
1 BHK
93
2 BHK
469
3 BHK
311
4 BHK
21
Apartment To archive
Clear all
252 properties total found
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 5/5
€240,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€89,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€212,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
We present a comfortable apartment on the third floor in the city of Torrevieja in the Punta…
€119,000
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/5
€399,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a presti…
€87,260
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 6
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 20 meters from the sea. Torr…
€233,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/4
We present a penthouse in the city of Torrevieja, just 200 from the sea. Torrevieja – is a p…
€135,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 12 meters from the sea.Torre…
€272,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/4
We present an apartment in Torrevieja, Playa del Cura. Torrevieja – is a popular Spanish res…
€89,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/5
We present a penthouse on the fifth floor in a step from Playa del Acequi in Torrevieja.Torr…
€84,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 4/5
We present comfortable apartments with sea views in Torrevieja. The apartment is in excellen…
€112,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 1 km from the sea. Torreviej…
€97,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 9
We present an apartment in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a prestigious area with …
€217,400
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 5/5
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja, Playa del Cura. Distance to the sea - 7…
€139,999
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 4
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja, Playa del Cura. Distance to the sea - 7…
€124,900
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Distance to the sea - 750 meters.The a…
€135,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 4
We present comfortable apartments with sea views in Torrevieja. The apartment is in excellen…
€120,260
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
We present an apartment on the fourth floor in a step from Playa del Acequi in Torrevieja.To…
€159,900
1 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 6
We present an apartment in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a prestigious area with …
€77,900
3 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 2
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Torrevieja – is a popular Spanish resor…
€87,000
2 room apartment with by the sea in Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Torrevieja – is a popular Spanish resor…
€97,260
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir