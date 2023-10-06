Seaview Apartments for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

UAE
252 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
70 m²
5/5
€240,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
47 m²
€89,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
80 m²
5/5
€212,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
76 m²
4
We present an apartment on the first line of the sea in Torrevieja, La Mata district.Distanc…
€174,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
48 m²
1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in the Residencial Viñamar VI residential comple…
€173,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Torrevieja, Spain
2
80 m²
Apartment on the ground floor with a terrace of 32 m2. Orientation south, just 300 meters fr…
€442,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with garage, gym
Torrevieja, Spain
2
78 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€512,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
2
77 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€542,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Torrevieja, Spain
3
108 m²
A carefully planned project of luxury residences with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, which harmoniousl…
€662,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
1
1
35 m²
6/6
We present a penthouse with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district.La Mata is a prestigi…
€145,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
48 m²
3
We present a comfortable apartment on the third floor in the city of Torrevieja in the Punta…
€119,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
40 m²
1/6
We present an apartment on the ground floor in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a pr…
€96,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Torrevieja, Spain
4
3
165 m²
3/5
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
36 m²
2
We present an apartment with a sea view in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a presti…
€87,260
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
70 m²
6
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 20 meters from the sea. Torr…
€233,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
60 m²
4/4
We present a penthouse in the city of Torrevieja, just 200 from the sea. Torrevieja – is a p…
€135,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
100 m²
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 12 meters from the sea.Torre…
€272,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
44 m²
2/4
We present an apartment in Torrevieja, Playa del Cura. Torrevieja – is a popular Spanish res…
€89,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
42 m²
5/5
We present a penthouse on the fifth floor in a step from Playa del Acequi in Torrevieja.Torr…
€84,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
65 m²
4/5
We present comfortable apartments with sea views in Torrevieja. The apartment is in excellen…
€112,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
95 m²
1
We present a spacious apartment in the city of Torrevieja, just 1 km from the sea. Torreviej…
€97,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
2
110 m²
9
We present an apartment in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a prestigious area with …
€217,400
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
69 m²
5/5
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja, Playa del Cura. Distance to the sea - 7…
€139,999
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
52 m²
4
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja, Playa del Cura. Distance to the sea - 7…
€124,900
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
57 m²
3/5
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Distance to the sea - 750 meters.The a…
€135,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
1
65 m²
4
We present comfortable apartments with sea views in Torrevieja. The apartment is in excellen…
€120,260
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
1
80 m²
4/5
We present an apartment on the fourth floor in a step from Playa del Acequi in Torrevieja.To…
€159,900
Recommend
1 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
2
1
44 m²
6
We present an apartment in Torrevieja, La Mata district. La Mata is a prestigious area with …
€77,900
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
4
1
87 m²
2
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Torrevieja – is a popular Spanish resor…
€87,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with by the sea
Torrevieja, Spain
3
2
90 m²
We present an apartment in the center of Torrevieja. Torrevieja – is a popular Spanish resor…
€97,260
Recommend
