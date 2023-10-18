UAE
Teulada
Villas
Villas for sale in Teulada, Spain
26 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
6
400 m²
2/2
Detached Villa with Private Pool in Moraira Teulada, Alicante The villa is located in Morair…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
5
356 m²
Stylish Villa with Contemporary and Spacious Design in Moraira Costa Blanca Villa in Moraira…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
8
568 m²
3
Luxury Spacious Villa with Contemporary Design in Moraira Costa Blanca The villa is located …
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
5
559 m²
3/3
Ready to Move Sea View Villa Near the Beach in Moraira This exquisite villa is located in Mo…
€2,18M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
5
550 m²
3
Detached House in a Calm Area Close to the Beach in Moraira Teulada This house is located in…
€1,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
5
600 m²
3/3
4-Bedroom Villas Next to the Beach in Moraira, Alicante These villas are located in one of t…
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with central heating
Teulada, Spain
6
6
692 m²
4/4
Sea View Villa with a Private Garden and Pool in Moraira This villa is located 5 minutes fro…
€2,69M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with parking, with with repair
Teulada, Spain
5
4
365 m²
3/3
Detached Villa in an Exclusive Location in Moraira Alicante The villa is situated in Moraira…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
5
4
429 m²
3/3
Luxury Villa with Private Pool Close to Beaches and Amenities in Moraira Teulada This villa …
€2,89M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Teulada, Spain
7
7
896 m²
2/2
Detached Villa with a High Level of Privacy and Incredible Sea View in Moraira Teulada The l…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with parking
Teulada, Spain
4
3
618 m²
3
Detached Villa Close to The Beach in Moraira Alicante Moraira is a famous town for the beaut…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Teulada, Spain
5
4
600 m²
2/2
Luxury Villa Nearby the Beach and Town Center of Moraira The villa is located in Moraira, a …
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4
4
754 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1046 m2 with …
€1,68M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4
4
601 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1016 m2 with …
€1,70M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4
4
548 m²
Beautiful villa with the best qualities, and overlooking the sea, on a plot of 1003 m2 with …
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with Lift
Teulada, Spain
4
8
568 m²
Luxury villa in El Portet, Moraira, Costa Blanca You will access the house from the dead end…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4
3
287 m²
Plot 801m2, House 287m2 Modern style, Stunning sea views. 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, big hall,…
€1,38M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
4
4
400 m²
Fantastic villa, located in one of the most emblematic areas of Moraira, just a few steps fr…
€1,20M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
3
3
476 m²
Detached Villa in Moraira. Less than 2 kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea, you can find t…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
4
6
426 m²
Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding location less than 5 minutes driv…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Teulada, Spain
4
6
442 m²
Detached Villa in Moraira. Exclusive luxury villa range and situated in a commanding locatio…
€1,75M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with terrace, with private pool
Teulada, Spain
3
3
109 m²
This beautiful modern house with sea views in Moraira, for sale, is located in a quiet resid…
€485,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Teulada, Spain
5
4
375 m²
Beautiful house located in a quiet area of Teulada with panoramic view of the sea, mountains…
€650,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garden, with storage room
Teulada, Spain
4
4
151 m²
New Luxury Villas, 2 floors, modern style, open views. Each Villa has private pool and garde…
€490,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with terrace, with garden
Teulada, Spain
4
6
498 m²
Amazing Villa 1.5 km from the sea, Moraira, Calpe. The total area of the plot is 1,132 m2 Th…
€2,49M
Recommend
Villa Villa with air conditioning, with garage, with garden
Teulada, Spain
341 m²
A beautiful villa overlooking the sea is located in the small Spanish town of Moraira. The r…
€2,65M
Recommend
