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Residential properties for sale in Sueca, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sueca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Chalet in the Swedish town of close to downtown and easy acceso.Se is 6 km from the beach of…
$792,631
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mareny de Barraquetes, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mareny de Barraquetes, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Introducing   you have this beautiful three-story house with a private pool on Las Palmeras …
$444,291
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