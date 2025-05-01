Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Selva
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Townhouses for Sale in la Selva, Spain

Lloret de Mar
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Selva, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go