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Townhouses in la Selva, Spain

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Lloret de Mar
13
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14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$640 983
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 264 m²
Townhouse for sale in Sa Boadella, Lloret de MarLocated in one of the most sought-after area…
$707 056
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Townhouse for sale in Lloret de MarThe magnificent three-level townhouse, located in a quiet…
$364 423
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Exclusive residences in Lloret de Mar, Fenals – modern life by the seaWe present this exclus…
$977 666
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
$445 450
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
This elegant townhouse, located in the exclusive area of Santa Clotilda, one of the most sou…
$678 322
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A new complex of townhouses in the first line of the sea in the city of Lloret de Mar. Dista…
$906 291
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Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$639 051
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3 bedroom townthouse in Lloret de Mar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$673 908
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3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Stunning two-storey apartment building with sea views in Santa Maria de Llorel. The house is…
$493 812
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL TERRACED HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND GARAGE, IN SANTA CLOTILDE, LLORET DE MAR  T…
$556 388
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Townhouse in the Fenals area of Lloret de Mar. Distance to the center of Barcelona is 70 km,…
$662 289
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
House on the first line with sea viewsBeautiful two-family house with sea views in the cente…
$1,43M
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Properties features in la Selva, Spain

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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