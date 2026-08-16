Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Townhouses in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
22
Arona
9
Los Cristianos
7
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635,626
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524,829
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305,567
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$465,348
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
$204,100
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the El Galeon area, in the La Capitana complex. The villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, …
$670,615
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
$348,720
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
$425,695
Leave a request

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go