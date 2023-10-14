Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Townhouses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
€175,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€249,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
€575,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€262,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
€365,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
€399,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
€299,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
€450,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
€545,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000

