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Penthouses for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
$197,102
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