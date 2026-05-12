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Commercial Property in Salou, Spain

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1 property total found
Commercial property 3 000 m² in Salou, Spain
Commercial property 3 000 m²
Salou, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 3 000 m²
GA-V001429. Hotel by Lake Garda in SaloLocated in a picturesque location on the shore of Sal…
$7,62M
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
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