Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Rojales
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Rojales, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room townhouse with by the sea in Rojales, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
On sale is a townhouse in a closed complex with beautiful green areas, a communal pool and p…
€492,500
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir