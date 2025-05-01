Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes in Region of Murcia, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…
$366,646
Leave a request
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go