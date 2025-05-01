Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Region of Murcia
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Plot size: 175 m2.Energy efficiency class: E.Orientation -…
$151,811
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go