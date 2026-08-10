Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Puerto Real
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Puerto Real, Spain

;
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
A completely renovated house, very bright and cozy. 2 ° floor without an elevator. It is loc…
$155,119
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Puerto Real, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Puerto Real, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Fully reformed, completely furnished, even appliances and with the community paid all year. …
$162,713
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go