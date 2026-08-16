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Villas for sale in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain

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Villa in Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Villa
Puerto de la Cruz, Spain
Area 699 m²
For sale a beautiful villa with panoramic views of the ocean. Ideal for those looking for a …
Price on request
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