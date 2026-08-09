Seaview Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

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Beach Villas in Orihuela, Spain

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10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Detached villa with 3 bedrooms in Cabo Roig. Detached ground floor villa with large garde…
$1,03M
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Villa 10 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 800 m²
Detached villa in Dehesa de Campoamor. Detached villa with large garden, garage and private…
$1,28M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 363 m²
Detached modern villa with private garden, pool and garage in Las Colinas Golf. Modern luxur…
$2,91M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Detached 5-bedroom villa with sea views in La Zenia. Splendid luxury villa a few meters from…
$1,74M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 329 m²
Detached 5-Bedroom Beachside Villa with Pool in La Zenia La Zenia, one of the most sought-af…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Fantastic Beach-side Detached Villas Located in Alicante Discover these exquisi…
$1,38M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant key-ready and furnished villa with swimming pool, rooftop terrace and amazing sea …
$1,71M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 220 m²
Luxury detached villa overlooking the sea in Orihuela Costa . 6 bedrooms luxury detached vil…
$1,86M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Fantastic Beach-side Detached Villas Located in Alicante Discover these exquisi…
$1,15M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Luxury villa by the sea in Cabo Roig . This 7 bedrooms luxury villa near the sea in Cabo Roi…
$2,33M
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