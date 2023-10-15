UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Orihuela
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain
Villa
Clear all
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
3
197 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€1,05M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
2
92 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
336 m²
Stylish Properties with Spacious Interiors and Exteriors in Dehesa de Campoamor Modern prope…
€1,29M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
3
314 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
5
5
200 m²
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
€900,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
3
300 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Orihuela, Spain
4
4
336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
€1,34M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
5
477 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 477.00 m2, the plot…
€2,00M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with yard
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
4
250 m²
Elite residential urbanization of Oriuela Costa & # 8212; Cabo Rog. An absolutely new detach…
€990,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
6
4
600 m²
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with basement
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
7
7
600 m²
€2,20M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
300 m²
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
4
500 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
230 m²
€970,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
3
216 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 216.00 m2, the plot of 600 m2…
€1,55M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
3
245 m²
€825,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
230 m²
€970,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4
4
500 m²
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5
4
300 m²
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
120 m²
3 beds detached Villa in LOS DOLSES LA ZENIA. MODERN HOUSE IN LOS DOLSES (LA ZENIA) The ne…
€375,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with fireplace
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
135 m²
3 beds detached villa with private pool in Villamartin. Large semidetached villa with 3 bedr…
€350,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
124 m²
3 beds detached villa near Villamartin. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms detached villa with large g…
€268,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
3
158 m²
Independent villas in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A private residential consistin…
€479,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
2
1
2 beds semidetached villa with private garden & solarium in Playa Flamenca . 2 bedrooms & 1 …
€119,900
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
94 m²
3 beds brand new detached villas with garden & pool in Villamartin. Brand new detached villa…
€249,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
La Zenia, Spain
3
2
84 m²
3 beds brand new semidetached villas in Villamartin. Brand new semidetached villas with 3 be…
€225,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
94 m²
Terraced houses for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca, Alicante A residential consisting of …
€359,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
3
2
83 m²
Terraced houses for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca, Alicante A residential consisting of …
€309,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mil Palmeras, Spain
3
3
106 m²
Detached Villa in Torre de la Horadada. Detached villas with private garden and sunny solari…
€281,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Orihuela, Spain
5
3
345 m²
5 bedrooms luxury villa near Villamartin. Luxury villa on one floor, built on a 300 m2 plot …
€393,151
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL