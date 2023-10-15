Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Orihuela
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Orihuela, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
56 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€1,05M
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Well-Located Sea View Villas Close to the Beach in Alicante The detached villas are located …
€700,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Stylish Properties with Spacious Interiors and Exteriors in Dehesa de Campoamor Modern prope…
€1,29M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 200 m²
Duplex 150 m from the beach in Dehesa de Campoamor, Orihuela Costa, Costa Blanca This magnif…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
2 luxury villas in the Zenia Beach, Costa Blanca The residential is 650m from La Zenia beach…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 336 m²
Luxury villas in Dehesa de Campoamor, Costa Blanca Homes with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, wi…
€1,34M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 477 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Roig area. The total area of 477.00 m2, the plot…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with yard in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with yard
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Elite residential urbanization of Oriuela Costa & # 8212; Cabo Rog. An absolutely new detach…
€990,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
€2,10M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with basement in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with basement
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
€2,20M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€895,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€970,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 216.00 m2, the plot of 600 m2…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
€825,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
€970,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
€1,30M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€895,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3 beds detached Villa in LOS DOLSES LA ZENIA.  MODERN HOUSE IN LOS DOLSES (LA ZENIA) The ne…
€375,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with fireplace in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with fireplace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
3 beds detached villa with private pool in Villamartin. Large semidetached villa with 3 bedr…
€350,000
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
3 beds detached villa near Villamartin. 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms detached villa with large g…
€268,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Independent villas in Orihuela Costa, Alicante, Costa Blanca A private residential consistin…
€479,000
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2 beds semidetached villa with private garden & solarium in Playa Flamenca . 2 bedrooms & 1 …
€119,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 beds brand new detached villas with garden & pool in Villamartin. Brand new detached villa…
€249,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in La Zenia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
La Zenia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 beds brand new semidetached villas in Villamartin. Brand new semidetached villas with 3 be…
€225,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Terraced houses for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca, Alicante A residential consisting of …
€359,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Terraced houses for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca, Alicante A residential consisting of …
€309,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Mil Palmeras, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Mil Palmeras, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 106 m²
Detached Villa in Torre de la Horadada. Detached villas with private garden and sunny solari…
€281,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Orihuela, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
5 bedrooms luxury villa near Villamartin. Luxury villa on one floor, built on a 300 m2 plot …
€393,151
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir