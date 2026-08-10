Houses for sale in Oriental, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in Oriental, Spain

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Fortuna
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13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 168 m²
Discover this stunning new villa located on a large private plot of 5,000 m2 in the charming…
$396,100
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
4 bedroom large country house near Abanilla . Large semi-new country house near Abanilla and…
$302,282
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FORTUNA New Build villas in Fortuna, Murcia. Independent vil…
$406,945
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Fortuna, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fortuna, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
An exceptional contemporary design house with extensive exterior spaces in the charming Fort…
$398,202
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Modern two-storey villas in Fortuna, Murcia, are built with the aim of providing comfort, fu…
$407,750
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3 bedroom house in Fortuna, Spain
3 bedroom house
Fortuna, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Discover this impressive Mediterranean-style architectural gem, set in a tranquil environmen…
$409,580
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5 bedroom house in Fortuna, Spain
5 bedroom house
Fortuna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Discover your new construction project in Murcia, Fortuna. Immerse yourself in the quiet bea…
$335,628
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Exclusive one-storey villa of new construction, located on a large plot of 750 m2 in Las Cas…
$419,400
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FORTUNA New Build villas in Fortuna, Murcia. Independent villa build…
$406,945
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Ibiza style villa in a quiet Spanish villageExclusive villa-new building on a spacious plotD…
$418,249
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ibizan-Style Villa in a Tranquil Spanish Village Exclusive New-Build Villa on a Spaciou…
$417,646
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ibizan-Style Villa in a Tranquil Spanish Village Exclusive New-Build Villa on a Spacious Pl…
$416,203
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
NEW VILLA IN FORTUNENew villas in Fortuna, Murcia.Independent two-storey villa with 3 bedroo…
$410,764
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Property types in Oriental

villas

Properties features in Oriental, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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