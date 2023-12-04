Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Oriental
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Oriental, Spain

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room house with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Less than 1 hour to Alicante airport in Abanilla, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Less than 1 hour to Alicante airport
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Country fincas surrounded by mountains in Abanilla . Villas de Abanilla are modern style cou…
€320,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3 beds detached villas in a Ibiza style situated in a rural area near Fortuna. Ibizan style …
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms with terrace
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3 beds detached villas with private swimming pool in Fortuna. New construction chalets in ru…
€350,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Oriental, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir