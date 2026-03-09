Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Oriental, Spain

2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Ibizan-Style Villa in a Tranquil Spanish Village Exclusive New-Build Villa on a Spacious Pl…
$416,203
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN FORTUNA New Build villas in Fortuna, Murcia. Independent villa build…
$405,756
