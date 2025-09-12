Apartment in a new building Spacious Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid

3 Bedroom Well Priced Golf Apartments in Monforte del Cid

The apartments are situated meters from the golf course in Monforte del Cid, Monforte del Cid is a small town located in the province of Alicante, in the Valencian Community of Spain. The town has a rich history that dates back to ancient times. It has been inhabited since prehistoric times, and various archaeological sites around the area attest to its long history. It has been influenced by various cultures, including the Romans and Moors. Monforte del Cid retains its traditional Spanish charm with narrow streets, whitewashed buildings, and a relaxed atmosphere typical of many Spanish towns. It celebrates various local festivals throughout the year, which often include traditional music, dance, and gastronomy. While relatively small, Monforte del Cid has several points of interest. The Church of Santiago Apóstol is a notable landmark, with its distinctive architecture. The town also offers beautiful views of the surrounding countryside, especially towards the nearby mountain ranges. Overall, Monforte del Cid is a charming Spanish town with a rich history, traditional architecture, and a strong sense of community, offering visitors a glimpse into authentic Spanish life away from the hustle and bustle of larger cities.

Being so optimally situated places the apartments for sale in Monforte del Cid are within walking distance from the golf course and Magno International School. They are also 6 km from Monforte del Cid town center, 15 km from Elche city center, 17 km from Alicante city center and from the beach, and a mere 21.3 km from the international airport of Alicante.

This community has a large communal swimming pool, lush gardens, and a parking area.

Inside these apartments, you have three bedrooms and two bathrooms. All apartments are delivered with fully furnished kitchens equipped with a ceramic hob, extractor hood, and oven. They also have air conditioning with a heat pump, aerothermal hot water, smooth white paint on the walls and ceiling, PVC doors and windows with double glazing, and built-in wardrobes in the bedrooms. The ground-floor apartments have a garden, while the duplexes have large terraces.

