Apartment in a new building Apartments in a Residence Close to Airport in Santa Eulàlia

Modern Apartments With Balconies and Terraces in Santa Eulàlia

The Hospitalet de Llobregat area is lively and well-developed, offering parks, cultural spots, sports facilities, and many services like restaurants, shopping centers, and healthcare. It is close to public transportation, making it easy to travel around Barcelona and nearby areas.

The apartments for sale in Santa Eulàlia are located in Hospitalet de Llobregat, 100 m from public transport stations and 800 m from the Gran Via 2 shopping center and 9.7 km from the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport. It is surrounded by everything needed for a convenient lifestyle, including shops, schools, and parks.

The building has multiple floors and includes parking spaces, storage rooms, and terraces. Apartments are modern, well-designed, and built with quality materials. They use an energy-efficient aerothermal system for heating and cooling.

The apartments come with an open kitchen with built-in appliances, an en-suite bathroom, a balcony, and stylish finishes throughout.

BCN-00017