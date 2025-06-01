Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Montgat
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Montgat, Spain

2 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Montgat, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Montgat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A new complex of houses and townhouses, located in the town of El Mongat on the Costa Marezm…
$825,381
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Apartments for sale in a modern residential complex under construction in the city of Mongat…
$786,620
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go