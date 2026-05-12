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Houses with garden for sale in Molina de Segura, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$609,750
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Molina de Segura, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Molina de Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
NEW BUILD VILLAS IN MOLINA DE SEGURA New Build one level villa with 3 bedrooms, 2 …
$480,516
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