Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mataro
  4. Commercial

Commercial Property in Mataro, Spain

;
1 property total found
Commercial property 756 m² in Mataro, Spain
Commercial property 756 m²
Mataro, Spain
Area 756 m²
Lot of 2 commercial premises in the city of Mataro on the Costa Marezme.The room is corner.T…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go