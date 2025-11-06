Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Maresme
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in Maresme, Spain

Sant Andreu de Llavaneres
4
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go