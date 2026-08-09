Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Maresme
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Maresme, Spain

;
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres
4
Mataro
3
35 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Located in one of the quietest and most sought-after residential areas of Teia, this exclusi…
$2,85M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Els Ametllers is a modern gated complex in the town of Sant Andreu de Llavaneras on the Cost…
$627,227
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Mataro, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Exclusivity, spaciousness and nature merge together in this magnificent house located in the…
$657,556
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Prize de Dalt is a picturesque town on the Costa del Maresme, just 20 kilometers north of Ba…
$584,458
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
Designer villa with high quality materials. Its privileged location allows you to enjoy incr…
$1,36M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 86 m²
Prize de Dalt is a picturesque town on the Costa del Maresme, just 20 kilometers north of Ba…
$655,488
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive house in Calella This impressive two-family house, built in 2006, offers an area o…
$741,268
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pineda de Mar, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Pineda de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Exceptional apartment on the ground floor in Pineda de Mar with 4 bedrooms, private garden o…
$478,973
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$568,191
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 3/3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$687,990
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tiana, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Tiana, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 258 m²
In the charming village of Tiana is this lovely completely renovated townhouse. With an area…
$793,108
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
This elegant modern detached house, located in one of the best areas of Vilassar de Dalt, co…
$1,51M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$646,916
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in a Residential Complex Near Beaches and Shopping Areas in Maresme Barcelona Pre…
$666,312
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
New residential complex in Premia de Dalt, one of the areas with the highest quality of life…
$586,227
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 755 m²
Elegant Mediterranean villa with sea views and its own parkA unique premium residence locate…
$7,08M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Elegant Villa in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres Close to Nature and the Sea Approximately 36 kilo…
$4,66M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Premia de Dalt, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
New residential complex in Premia de Dalt, one of the places with the highest quality of lif…
$565,681
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
A truly unique property where privacy, breathtaking sea views and privileged location are co…
$2,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Badalona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Badalona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Apartments for sale in a modern residential complex under construction in the city of Mongat…
$801,719
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arenys de Munt, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arenys de Munt, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 261 m²
Magnificent fully renovated townhouse, located in the most prestigious urbanization of Arenz…
$923,719
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Alella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 639 m²
Classic style villa in the luxury urbanization of Can Teixidó in the town of Aleia on the Ma…
$1,86M
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mataro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 648 m²
Manor from 1917 near the town of Mataro on the Maresme coast. Distance to the center of Barc…
$6,68M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Impressive two-storey detached house in a prestigious residential area of Sant Andreu de Lla…
$2,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa for renovation on the Maresme coast with incredible sea views in the town of Sant Vice…
$3,20M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Mataro, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Modern residential complex in the first line of the sea under construction in the city of Ma…
$477,545
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The magnificent villa made in a modern design is located in Sant Vicent del Montalt on a pri…
$1,95M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Cebria de Vallalta, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Cebria de Vallalta, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
House in the Vistamar urbanization of San Sebria de Valalta on the Costa Maresme. Total area…
$522,860
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA SUSANNA, BARCELONA: YOUR OASIS OF TRANQU…
$668,736
Leave a request

Property types in Maresme

apartments
houses

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go