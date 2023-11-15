Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Maresme, Spain

Arenys de Mar
3
14 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Santa Susanna, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Santa Susanna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA SUSANNA, BARCELONA: YOUR OASIS OF TRANQU…
€625,000
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house with garden, with Pool, with terrassa
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
  The villa is located in the picturesque urbanization of Santa Elena near the beach. The …
€1,40M
5 room house with swimming pool in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 465 m²
€1,09M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 463 m²
€950,000
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 418 m²
€1,05M
6 room house in Arenys de Mar, Spain
6 room house
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Area 424 m²
€1,10M
4 room house in Cabrera de Mar, Spain
4 room house
Cabrera de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 454 m²
€1,40M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
€1,38M
5 room house with swimming pool in Premia de Dalt, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 635 m²
€1,45M
4 room house with swimming pool in Arenys de Mar, Spain
4 room house with swimming pool
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 376 m²
€670,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 344 m²
Number of floors 3
A spectacular luxury villa with pool, sea views and a separate apartment for staff is locate…
€6,90M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€1,80M
9 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden in Arenys de Mar, Spain
9 room house with furniture, with garage, with garden
Arenys de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Area 622 m²
The comfortable house is located in Arens de Mar, Spain. The area of the house occupies 622 …
€990,000

