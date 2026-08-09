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Villas for sale in Maresme, Spain

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Sant Andreu de Llavaneres
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17 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Teia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Teia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Located in one of the quietest and most sought-after residential areas of Teia, this exclusi…
$2,85M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 445 m²
Designer villa with high quality materials. Its privileged location allows you to enjoy incr…
$1,36M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Calella, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 283 m²
Exclusive house in Calella This impressive two-family house, built in 2006, offers an area o…
$741,268
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Premia de Dalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Premia de Dalt, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 364 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Premià de Dalt Close to the Coast and Natural Parks The Premià de Dalt area is know…
$2,58M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vilassar de Dalt, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 386 m²
This elegant modern detached house, located in one of the best areas of Vilassar de Dalt, co…
$1,51M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 755 m²
Elegant Mediterranean villa with sea views and its own parkA unique premium residence locate…
$7,08M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 675 m²
Elegant Villa in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres Close to Nature and the Sea Approximately 36 kilo…
$4,66M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 641 m²
A truly unique property where privacy, breathtaking sea views and privileged location are co…
$2,05M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Alella, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Alella, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 639 m²
Classic style villa in the luxury urbanization of Can Teixidó in the town of Aleia on the Ma…
$1,86M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Mataro, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mataro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 648 m²
Manor from 1917 near the town of Mataro on the Maresme coast. Distance to the center of Barc…
$6,68M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Andreu de Llavaneres, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 463 m²
Impressive two-storey detached house in a prestigious residential area of Sant Andreu de Lla…
$2,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa for renovation on the Maresme coast with incredible sea views in the town of Sant Vice…
$3,20M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
The magnificent villa made in a modern design is located in Sant Vicent del Montalt on a pri…
$1,95M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Cebria de Vallalta, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Cebria de Vallalta, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
House in the Vistamar urbanization of San Sebria de Valalta on the Costa Maresme. Total area…
$522,860
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Modern villa with pool is located in a calm and secluded place, has 5 bedrooms, its own pool…
$1,95M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Pol de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Beautiful house in S'Agaro. House area 370 sq.m., plot area 600 sq.m. 2 floors, sea views an…
$917,910
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 321 m²
New development in Sant Vicenç de Montalt Villa built on a plot of almost 900 m2, the house …
$2,54M
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Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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