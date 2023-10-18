Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Maresme
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Maresme, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
Sant Vicenc de Montalt, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
€1,80M

Properties features in Maresme, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir