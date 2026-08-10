Hotels for sale in Marbella, Spain

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Hotels in Marbella, Spain

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4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol in Marbella, Spain
4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 24
Area 2 500 m²
For Sale — 4★ Boutique Hotel on a Golf Course, Costa del Sol — €7,000,000 Location: Less …
$8,20M
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