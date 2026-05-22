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Commercial Property in Malgrat de Mar, Spain

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1 property total found
Commercial property 1 100 m² in Malgrat de Mar, Spain
Commercial property 1 100 m²
Malgrat de Mar, Spain
Rooms 24
Bedrooms 24
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
Boutique Hotel in Malgrat de Mar Near Costa Brava This exceptional hotel offers a rare inves…
$2,90M
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