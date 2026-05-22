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Terraced Apartments for sale in Madrid, Spain

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3 bedroom apartment in Madrid, Spain
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3 bedroom apartment
Madrid, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4
$1,83M
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