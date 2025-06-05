Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses with garden for sale in Lower Empordà, Spain

2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Semi-detached house near the sea in Sant Pol-Sant Feliu de Guíxols in the state of construct…
$451,730
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Platja dAro, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Platja dAro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 227 m²
Fabulous Ibizan style townhouse located in one of the quietest areas of Platja d’Aro. Betwee…
$367,687
Properties features in Lower Empordà, Spain

