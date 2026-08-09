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Commercial Property in Lower Empordà, Spain

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7 properties total found
Commercial property in Sant Sadurni de lHeura, Spain
Commercial property
Sant Sadurni de lHeura, Spain
Exclusive 4*S hotel complex consisting of a typical Catalan farmhouse with a restaurant buil…
$14,42M
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Hotel in Platja dAro, Spain
Hotel
Platja dAro, Spain
Number of floors 2
$8,00M
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Agency
Scat Realty
Languages
Русский, Español
Commercial property 350 m² in Llafranc, Spain
Commercial property 350 m²
Llafranc, Spain
Area 350 m²
The maintenance station on a plot of 1808 m2, of which 350 m2 is built up (maximum built-up …
$2,50M
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 865 m² in la Pera, Spain
Commercial property 865 m²
la Pera, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 865 m²
Hotel boutique in the heart of Baish Empord near the town of Pubol. Medieval Masia converted…
$1,15M
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Commercial property 6 658 m² in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Commercial property 6 658 m²
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Area 6 658 m²
Hotel 4 stars in the city of Sant Feliu de Guichols on the Costa Brava. Located within walki…
$11,62M
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Commercial property in Sant Antoni, Spain
Commercial property
Sant Antoni, Spain
Unique investment opportunity: multifunctional commercial complex in strategic location Thi…
$1,74M
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Commercial property 685 m² in la Bisbal dEmporda, Spain
Commercial property 685 m²
la Bisbal dEmporda, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 685 m²
Family hotel in a medieval town in the beautiful region of Baix Empord in the province of Gi…
$1,03M
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