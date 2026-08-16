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Pool Apartments for sale in Las Palmas, Spain

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Teguise, Spain
Apartment
Teguise, Spain
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious two-bedroom apartments with a contemporary design and shared pool in Costa Blanca.…
$238,479
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3 bedroom apartment in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
$396,538
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Properties features in Las Palmas, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
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