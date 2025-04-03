Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Las Palmas
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Las Palmas, Spain

3 bedroom apartment in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
$371,098
