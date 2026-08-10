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Duplexes in Villajoyosa, Spain

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2 properties total found
Duplex in Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex
Villajoyosa, Spain
Area 215 m²
Orizonne, an exclusive new building residential located in Playa del Torres, Villajoyosa, on…
$736,030
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Villajoyosa, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Villajoyosa, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
🌴 Luxury property by the sea!Welcome to an elite residential complex located just 50 meters …
$638,436
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