Terraced Townhouses in la Ribera Baixa, Spain

3 bedroom townthouse in Sueca, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Sueca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Introducing   you have this beautiful three-story house with a private pool on Las Palmeras …
$444,291
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 252 m²
New construction townhouses for sale in Cullera. It is a set of 29 semi-detached single-fami…
$249,430
3 bedroom townthouse in Cullera, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Cullera, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in the old town at the foot of Castillo de Cullera. The house is built i…
$103,025
