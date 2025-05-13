Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Ribera Alta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in la Ribera Alta, Spain

Alzira
3
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 403 m²
This is a nice typical house in the Valencia region with a big garden plot. It has 2 floors.…
$347,032
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Alzira, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alzira, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 667 m²
If you are looking for a countryside property with quiet surroundings only 5 minutes by car …
$753,711
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in la Ribera Alta

villas

Properties features in la Ribera Alta, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go