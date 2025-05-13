Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Ribera Alta
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in la Ribera Alta, Spain

Alzira
3
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carcaixent, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carcaixent, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 800 m²
It parcels up: 915,93 square meters. - main plant and two low ones. Built entire surface: 57…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in la Ribera Alta

villas

Properties features in la Ribera Alta, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go