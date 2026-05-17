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Villas with garden for sale in la Plana Baixa, Spain

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2 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New Build Beachfront Semi Detached Villas in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Location …
$490,512
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
New Build Beachfront Semi Detached Villas in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Location …
$654,015
Leave a request
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