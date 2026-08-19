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Villas for sale in la Plana Baixa, Spain

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
New Build Beachfront Semi Detached Villas in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Location …
$654,015
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Moncofa, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Moncofa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
New Build Beachfront Semi Detached Villas in Moncofa with Sea Views Prime Location …
$490,512
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Xilxes Chilches, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Xilxes Chilches, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 377 m²
This magnificent villa for sale in Chilches just 30 minutes from Valencia centre, Castellon…
$459,924
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 8 bedrooms in Borriana Burriana, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Borriana Burriana, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 310 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Burriana. It is a very bright and large villa. It is located just …
$1,20M
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Properties features in la Plana Baixa, Spain

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