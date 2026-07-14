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Pool Penthouses for sale in la Plana Alta, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orpesa Oropesa del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 373 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury high-end penthouse near the beach boasting incredible views of the sea and a large te…
$1,33M
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Properties features in la Plana Alta, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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