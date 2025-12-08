  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. New houses

New Build Houses and Villas in la Marina Baixa, Spain

apartments
32
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Villa
Finestrat, Spain
from
$655,152
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Area 129 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Residential complex of individual houses in the area of Finestrat
Agency
VYM Canarias
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go