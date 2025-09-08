Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garage

Duplexes with garage for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
Townhouse for Sale – Sierra Cortina Resort (Finestrat) Discover this charming 103 m² townh…
$343,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VYM Canarias
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Italiano, Українська, 简体中文, Dutch, עִברִית
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go