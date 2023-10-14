Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Nerja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Detached Properties in a Prime Location in Nerja Malaga Explore our properties fo…
€1,20M
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Torre del Mar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious and Spacious Modern Design Semi-Detached Villas in Vélez-Málaga Villas for sale To…
€550,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torre del Mar, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/5
Luxurious Sun Soaked Real Estate in a Complex Near Beach in Torre del Mar The chic real esta…
€450,000
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Chilches, Spain
4 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Chilches, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 204 m²
Floor 4/4
Magnificent 4-Bedroom Semi-Detached Villas with 3 Bathrooms in Málaga Vélez - Málaga is the …
€415,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€619,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Nerja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 4/4
2 or 3-Bedroom Houses with Great Private Gardens and Solarium in Nerja Nerja is an emblemati…
€499,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Nerja, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Nerja, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 187 m²
Floor 4/4
Modern Villa with 4 Bedrooms and a Private Swimming Pool Nerja is an amazing location to enj…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/4
Spectacular Sea Views House with 3 Bedrooms in Torrox Costa del Sol Torrox, a region in the …
€449,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Villa with a Private Swimming Pool in Torrox Torrox is one of the most s…
€459,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair in Caleta de Velez, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with with repair
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 3/3
Semi-detached Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Sea View Caleta de Velez is a small coast…
€890,000

