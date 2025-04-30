Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in La Axarquia, Spain

Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Floor 4/4
Large Villa in Torrox Costa del Sol with Picturesque Sea View Torrox is a famous city in the…
$466,234
Villa 3 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Floor 4/4
House with Detached Pool in Torrox Spain with 3 Bedrooms Torrox is a wonderful living space …
$476,618
