Townhouses for sale in l Alfas del Pi, Spain

13 properties total found
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Homes with 3 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, large terraces and solarium. Pool and parking space …
€350,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 4
Introducing the townhouse in a closed urbanization in the city of Albir.The total area is 31…
€498,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Introducing the two-story townhouse with chic views of La Nucia. La Nucia is a small town in…
€218,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with bbq in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with storage room, with bbq
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house in Polop of 89 m2 built on a 200 m2 plot with incredible open views of t…
€197,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with livingroom in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garden, with livingroom
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea vi…
€281,000
3 room townhouse in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
€265,000
3 room townhouse in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
€265,000
3 room townhouse in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN POLOP~ ~ Beautiful semi-detached villas in Polop with sea …
€265,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Townhouse in Albir in a very quiet area, just 1 km. from the center, it is a residential are…
€357,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with terrace, with storage room
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Beautifully presented modernised house located in the urbanisation of Residents Park Cautiva…
€189,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with terrace
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
The community consists of 6 homes and offers an enticing saltwater pool and a pleasant pool …
€339,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room townhouse with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Townhouse in Polop. Cozy townhouses in Polop, surrounded by nature, with private gardens, te…
€197,500
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with bbq in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with terrace, with bbq
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Townhouse in a closed urbanization with a pool and comuunity areas.  2 bedrooms with bu…
€229,900
