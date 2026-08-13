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Villas for sale in Ibiza, Spain

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5 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Exclusive renovated villa in Can Furnet with a southern orientation and magnificent views of…
$3,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Modern residence with panoramic views of the sea, Formentera and the historical center of Ib…
$3,04M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 526 m²
This is a unique collection of 7 luxury villas located in one of the most prestigious and pi…
$5,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 768 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,28M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Santa Eularia des Riu, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 525 m²
Key ready high end modern villa with infinity pool, large terraces and impressive sea views …
$5,73M
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Properties features in Ibiza, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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