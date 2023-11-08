Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ibiza, Spain

12 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Villa Lemon is located in Calo d’en Real – south west – Ibiza, in the municipality of San Jo…
€3,65M
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful recently renovated property with sea views is located above the bay of Cala V…
€1,80M
Villa 3 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
At the edge of Sant Josep town, half in town, half in the campo The house is located on a 2,…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
The house consists of 200m² built distributed 4 double bedrooms, 1 single, 3 bathrooms (1 en…
€1,16M
Villa 5 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This luxurious villa with plenty of privacy is located near Es Cubells, one of the most high…
€3,55M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This magnificent, very quietly situated property is located on the west coast of Ibiza, in t…
€2,95M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Description Modern renovated villa with fantastic sea views The completely renovated villa i…
€3,65M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the south of the island, this versatile villa with touristic license is just minu…
€2,95M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Ibiza, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Impressive luxury mansion near Atzarro, located in a quiet area. This mansion offers a main …
€6,50M
Villa 4 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful villa with rental license in San Rafael with magnificent view over the valley and …
€6,30M
4 room apartment in Ibiza, Spain
4 room apartment
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This luxurious apartment has a spectacular view of the magical rock “Es Vedra”. It is a very…
€1,60M
Villa 6 room villa in Ibiza, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Ibiza, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Beautiful villa in the quiet area of San José. This villa contains 6 bedrooms and 6 bathroom…
€2,90M

Properties features in Ibiza, Spain

