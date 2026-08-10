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Villas for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

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Villa in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Villa
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rustic land with agricultural infrastructures in Granadilla de Abona Excellent opportunity f…
$377,517
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