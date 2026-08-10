Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Granadilla de Abona
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Penthouse for sale in the modern and exclusive La Tejita residential complex, situated just …
$397,832
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
$391,249
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go